NZ's Hayley Jensen retires from international cricket

.Wellington, May 23 New Zealand allrounder Hayley Jensen has has announced her retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains to her 11-year career.

Jensen, who debuted for the White Ferns in white ball formats against West Indies in 2014, became a regular feature in the squad after selection for the 2018 ICC T20 World Cup, and went on to represent New Zealand on 88 occasions in 35 ODIs and 53 T20Is, scoring 1,988 runs and taking 76 wickets.

Jensen said it felt like the right time to step away from international cricket.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I came home from my first cricket tournament and knew I wanted to be a WHITE FERN. To have had the chance to live that dream is something I’ll always treasure.

“It’s been an incredible journey — filled with challenges, growth, unforgettable experiences, and the best group of people I could’ve hoped to share it with. It’s never easy to move on from something that’s meant this much, but I know in my heart it’s time.

“I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and even prouder to have been part of the WHITE FERNS environment," she said in a statement shared by New Zealand.

The 32-year-old was part of the squad for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup held in New Zealand, and was part of four ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023), starring with the ball in the 2020 edition where she claimed the Player of the Match Award with figures of 3-16 in the opening game against Sri Lanka.

She was also a key member of the squad that bagged bronze at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, claiming 3-24 in the bronze medal match against England.

Head coach Ben Sawyer thanked Jensen for her contributions to the team.

“I want to congratulate Hayley on a fantastic international career and thank her for her contributions to the WHITE FERNS environment,” said Sawyer.

“Hayley has made key contributions to the team with both bat and ball on the field and always brought a genuine passion and love for the game. We wish her all the best for whatever the future holds," said Sawyer.

NZC said Jensen will make a decision on whether she will continue playing domestic cricket at a later date.

