Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 8 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for Odisha's hockey star Deep Grace Ekka for her role in securing India's bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.

The CM expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Deep Grace Ekka, acknowledging her remarkable performance and calling her a role model for the youth of the state, as per a press release from the government.

The Chief Minister said, "Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has proved her tenacity with some astounding performances and I am sure that she will continue to make India proud and showcase the spirit of perseverance and excellence that she has been displaying."

The 28-year-old, who hails from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the Four-Nation Tournament in Argentina and since then, she has been an integral part of the national team. In May 2023, she completed 250 International Caps.

She was part of the Indian team that took part in the Rio Olympic Games India eves' first appearance since 1980 and the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

She was also an integral part of the team that won the bronze medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2013, gold at the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, gold in the Asia Cup in 2017, silver at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, silver in 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang and the Bronze in Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The ace defender also played a key role in India's gold medal win at the inaugural FIH Women's Nations Cup in Spain in 2022.'

Indian hockey teams secured medals in both men's and women's competition at the recently concluded Asian Games. While the men's team beat Japan 5-1 to get the gold medal, the women's team defeated Japan 2-1 in the bronze medal match to get the medal.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.

The 650+ athletes that India dispatched to Hangzhou for the continental meet have finished with the 100-mark was something that felt like a pipe dream for many.

