Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj reviews preparations for World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 2 : Odisha is set to host the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze competition for the first time at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on August 10.

Odisha Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Friday reviewed the ongoing preparations at the venue.

"Hosting the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze in Odisha for the first time is a matter of immense pride. We are fully prepared to organise it successfully," the minister said during the review, according to an official press release.

The review meeting focused on ensuring a seamless experience for athletes and spectators alike, with emphasis on world-class sporting infrastructure, hospitality, and security arrangements.

The Minister emphasised that all aspects, including athlete safety, crowd management and deployment of police personnel, are being carefully planned. He assured that adequate administrative measures are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

More than 200 athletes from 19 countries are expected to participate in 20 events. Odisha's hosting of this globally recognised athletics meet is being viewed as a testament to the state's emergence as a premier sports destination in India.

Minister Suraj expressed optimism that athletes from Odisha will once again make the state proud with commendable performances in the upcoming World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze event.

The preparation review meeting was attended by Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sports and Youth Services Department, Dr Yeddula Vijay, Director, Sports and Youth Services Department, Narasingha Bhol, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar, Deepankar Mahapatra, CEO, Hockey Promotion Council, Odisha, Bijay Kumar Swain, Additional Secretary, Ashok Kumar Panda, Additional Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department.

