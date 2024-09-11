Olympic Medalist Yogeshwar Dutt Honored With Kazakhstan's Second Highest Civilian Sports Award (Watch Video)

Olympic Medalist and Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt took to social media to express his gratitude and excitement after being conferred with Kazakhstan's second-highest civilian sports award. In a tweet, Dutt conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Kazakh government and sports enthusiasts for bestowing him with this prestigious honour.

"I am overwhelmed to receive the honour of Kazakhstan's second-highest civilian sports award. Many thanks to the Kazakh government and sports fans for their love," Dutt said in a post on X while sharing a video.

Dutt, who has brought laurels to the nation through his exceptional performances in international competitions, is deeply humbled by the recognition from Kazakhstan. The bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, Dutt has consistently showcased his prowess on the wrestling mat, winning gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The wrestler, who hails from Bhainswal Kalan village in Haryana's Sonipat district, has been a role model for aspiring athletes in India. His dedication, hard work, and commitment to the sport have inspired countless youngsters to take up wrestling and strive for excellence.