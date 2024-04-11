OpenSkiff Eurochallenge on Garda Trentino 2024: Young sailor Anandi wins bronze

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar, the rising star of sailing, has triumphed at the recently concluded OpenSkiff Eurochallenge on Garda Trentino 2024 in Circolo Vela Arco, Italy, by securing the bronze overall and top position in the girls' U17 category.

Competing against 130 OpenSkiff fleets (U15 and U17), Anandi showcased her exceptional skills, navigating the challenging waters with finesse and determination.

Once again, Coach Dipesh Nerpagare's strategic guidance and mentorship have played a pivotal role in Anandi's success. Her stellar performance, which has earned her a spot on the podium and highlighted her talent and determination, is a testament to the effectiveness of Dipesh's coaching in the sailing world.

Coach Dipesh expressed his delight at Anandi's victory, stating, "Anandi's remarkable achievement has once again brought honour to our country. Her commitment and perseverance have been rewarded, and I firmly believe she will continue to excel in her future endeavours."

With her sights firmly set on the horizon, Anandi is now gearing up for her next challenge: the Open Skiff Nationals in New Zealand. Her recent triumph at the OpenSkiff Eurochallenge, following all her previous victories, including winning her second consecutive gold at the Phuket King's Cup Regatta in Thailand last year, indicates her potential to pave a clear road for future success. Her journey inspires all aspiring sailors, motivating them to pursue their dreams with unwavering passion and perseverance.

Reflecting on her achievements, Anandi shares, "Securing these victories fuels my passion for sailing even more. These wins validate the hard work I've put into my sport, the gateway to my enthusiasm for the sport. I am honoured to have accomplished this at such a competitive stage."

OpenSkiff Eurochallenge:

The regatta season kicked off at Circolo Vela Arco: on Garda Trentino, from April 5 to April 7. Here, almost 200 young sailors from 10 nations took part in the first stage of this OpenSkiff Eurochallenge, which is a prologue to the class World Championship, upcoming from July 28 to August 2.

Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Age: 15 years

Lives in: Bandra, Mumbai

School: Ecole Mondiale World School ( EMWS ), Juhu, Mumbai.

