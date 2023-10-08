"Our players have created history at Asian Games," says Olympic Medalist Yogeshwar Dutt

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Indian Wrestler and Olympic Medalist Yogeshwar Dutt congratulated Team India for their historic run at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

The Indian contingent finished their 19th Asian Games journey with remarkable success as they won 107 medals to accomplish their set dream goal of "Iss baar 100 paar".

Yogeshwar attended the 'Ekal Run 2023', a marathon organised by the youth wing of Ekal Abhi, where he stated that the Indian athletes would try to win at least 15 medals in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"Our players have created history at the Asian Games. This is the first time, we have crossed the 100 medal mark. We got 70 medals in the previous Asian Games and this year we got 107 medals. Our target is to win more than 15 medals in the Olympics this time and fulfil the dreams of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Yogeshwar said on Sunday.

India had a disappointing journey on the wrestling front. Deepak Punia was the only wrestler to make it to the final match, winning a silver medal at the Asian Games 2023 in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling division in Hangzhou on Saturday.

India ended their campaign in wrestling at the Asian Games 2023 with six medals. All five other medals won by the Indian wrestlers in Hangzhou were bronze.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.

The 650+ athletes that India dispatched to Hangzhou for the continental meet have finished with the 100-mark was something that felt like a pipe dream for many.

It is noteworthy that on the last day of the Asian Games, Indian players won a total of 12 medals including 6 gold. This outstanding feat surpassed India's previous best of 70 medals in the Jakarta Asian Games 2018.

