"Our vision was to create history. We've already achieved five medals": India's Chef de Mission Sangwan

Paris [France], September 1 : Indian contingent's Chef de Mission, Satya Prakash Sangwan, expressed immense pride in the country's achievements at the ongoing Paralympics, highlighting the historic performance of Indian athletes.

"When we started, our vision was to create history. We have already achieved five medals, marking a significant milestone," Sangwan said.

"Preet Pal's 100m medal is a first-time achievement for any athlete for India in both the Paralympics and Olympics, a testament to her exceptional performance. Previously, athletes like PT Usha and Milkha Singh had finished just shy of the podium, securing fourth place," he highlighted.

"Avani won gold, Manish secured silver, while Mona and Francis both earned bronze. We have a total of four medals in shooting and one in track, summing up to five medals so far. Our goal is to surpass this with a total of over 25 medals. My gut feeling suggests we could reach 28, but I am confident we will achieve at least 25 medals," Satya Prakash added.

He continued to emphasize the progress made, stating, "Before this, we had 19 medals. Our players are performing exceptionally well, and we are incredibly proud of their efforts. We urge them to proceed with confidence and keep the nation's head held high. Their determination to create history is palpable."

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.The Indian contingent continues to demonstrate their prowess and resilience at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with many athletes still in contention for medals.

