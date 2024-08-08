Paris Olympics 2024: Aman Sehrawat Advances to Semifinals in Men’s Freestyle 57kg Wrestling (Watch Video)

India’s Aman Sehrawat has advanced to the semifinals of the men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sehrawat secured a dominant 12-0 victory over Albania’s Zelimkhan Abakarov, displaying complete control and preventing his opponent from mounting any significant challenge.

Sehrawat, the only male wrestler representing India at the Paris Games, previously won his Round of 16 match against North Macedonia’s Vladimir Egorov by technical superiority with a 10-0 score. In that bout, Sehrawat demonstrated his skill with a solid single leg takedown and continued to accumulate points throughout the match. He scored six points in the first period and four in the second, effectively sealing the win.

The win guarantees Sehrawat a spot in the medal matches. He will face Japan’s Rei Higuchi later on Thursday in the semifinals. A victory against the top-seeded Higuchi will ensure Sehrawat at least a silver medal. If he falls to Higuchi, he will compete in the bronze-medal bout.