Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Athletes to Enjoy Comfort Food at Olympic Games with Specially Curated Menu

Indian sportspersons could enjoy some comfort food at the Paris Olympics. First, the Athletes Village's dining halls will feature specially curated dishes such as steamed Basmati rice, dal, roti, aloo-gobi, gently spiced Indian-style chicken curry, and an assortment of South Asian broths.

Shiva Keshavan, recently appointed as India's deputy chef de mission for the Olympics, mentioned that the menu was proposed to the Paris organizers during their recent meeting with the Indian Olympic Association (IA). He highlighted that the early reconnaissance meeting aimed to ensure that Indian athletes would feel at home even in the high-pressure competition environment, far from their home country.

"Many of our recommendations for a modified menu to include Indian dishes were accepted. Each one was cleared by a nutritionist," said Keshavan, a former Winter Games luge athlete. Previous contingents have often emphasized the need for an Indian menu, he added. "Food tends to be a big issue for our athletes. While the main dining area at the Olympics offers cuisines worldwide, we advocated for a broader South Asian menu for our athletes. Athletes are already out of their comfort zones during competition, so having familiar food can provide a sense of home."