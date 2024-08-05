Paris Olympics 2024: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Qualify for Bronze Medal Playoff in Mixed Team Skeet

Indian shooters Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka have advanced to the bronze medal match in the mixed team skeet event at the Paris Olympics 2024. The pair finished fourth in the qualifiers with a total score of 146 points.

Indian duo of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualifies for bronze medal playoff in skeet mixed team event at #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/1zRDzBrziX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2024

In the qualifying stage, Chauhan and Naruka shot scores of 24, 25, and 25, and 25, 23, and 24, respectively, across three series. Their combined score of 146 points placed them fourth out of 15 teams.

Italy and the USA secured spots in the gold medal match, while India will face China for the bronze. The bronze medal match is scheduled for later today at 6:30 p.m. IST.