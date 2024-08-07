Paris Olympics 2024: "No Doubt Vinesh Phogat Will Come Back Stronger," Says IOC Member Nita Ambani on Phogat’s Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's bid for an Olympic medal ended in disappointment on Day 12 of the Paris Games after she was disqualified for failing to meet the weight limit in the Women's Wrestling 50kg category. Phogat was approximately 100 grams over the permissible weight.

Nita Ambani, IOC member and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, expressed her support for Phogat, stating, "Today, the entire nation shares Vinesh’s pain and heartbreak. She is a champion fighter, and I have no doubt that she will come back stronger. Vinesh, you are an inspiration for generations to come, especially to young girls and their parents, showing them the power of dreams and perseverance. Your spirit shines brighter than any medal. We are all with you," Nita Ambani said as quoted by ANI.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the disqualification in a statement: "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."

Wrestling rules require competitors to meet the weight limit on both mornings of their competition. Despite Phogat's rigorous attempts, including a 15-minute window at the weigh-in and the consideration of cutting her hair to make weight, she could not shed the final grams.

As a result, Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Phogat in the semifinal, will compete in the gold medal match. The Paris Games organizing committee announced: "Vinesh failed the second-day weigh-in. According to Article 11 of the International Wrestling Rules, Vinesh (IND) will be replaced by the wrestler who lost against her in the Semifinal. Therefore, Yusneylis Guzman Lopez (CUB) will compete in the Final. The Bronze Medal Match will now be between Yui Susaki (Japan) and Oksana Livach (Ukraine)."