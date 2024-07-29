Paris Olympics: Ashwini-Tanisha lose to Japanese pair of Chiharu-Nami

Paris, July 29 Indian pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto lost to the Japanese pair of Chiharu Shida and Nami Matsuyama in straight games 11-21, 12-21 in a Group C match, here on Monday.

Playing against fourth-seed Japanese pair the Ashwini-Tanisha were knocked out in straight games. Earlier on Sunday the Indian pair began their Paris Olympics campaign with a loss in straight games 18-21, 10-21 to South Koreans Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.

After losing both their Group matches the India pair are placed third in Group C and only the top two pairs will progress to the next round. In the dead rubber, Tanisha and Ashwini will face Setyana Mapasa and Angela Wu of Australia on Tuesday.

