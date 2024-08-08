Paris Olympics: Hockey India announces Rs 15 lakh for each player, Rs 7.5 lakh for support staff after bronze win

New Delhi, Aug 8 Hockey India has announced a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh for each player of the Indian men's team and Rs 7.5 lakh for each member of the support staff after the team clinched a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics on Thursday. The team secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago.

The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Serenest, who played his last international match. The Indian team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, delivered a stellar performance, with the skipper scoring two crucial goals in the 30th and 33rd minutes. Their victory not only secured the bronze medal but also solidified India's position as a dominant force in international hockey.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey lauded the team's historic performance, stating, "This victory is a testament to the hard work, determination, and resilience of our players and support staff. Winning back-to-back Olympic medals is an extraordinary achievement that reflects the resurgence of Indian hockey on the world stage. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate the entire team and support staff for their exceptional performance and dedication. The cash prizes are a token of our appreciation for their relentless pursuit of excellence. I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to PR Sreejesh for his stellar career and invaluable contributions to Indian hockey. His legacy will inspire future generations."

Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The Indian men's hockey team has once again made the nation proud with their remarkable achievement in Paris. The team’s unity, skill, and perseverance have brought joy to millions of hockey fans across the country. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to captain Harmanpreet Singh, legendary PR Sreejesh, and the entire squad for their historic feat. Hockey India remains committed to supporting our athletes and fostering the growth of hockey in India."

