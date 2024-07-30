Paris Olympics: India applaud Manu, Sarabjot for history making bronze medal

New Delhi, July 30 Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh broke an array of records at the 2024 Olympic Games when they became the first Indians to win a team medal in shooting with a bronze in the 10 m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at Chateauroux, near Paris.

Following their brilliant display of calmness, composure, and resilience, the entire country is congratulating the duo for what can only be dubbed as a historic day for India.

"I don’t understand shooting. The calmness on Manu and Sarabjot’s faces is scary. I’d have run around and tear up the whole venue celebrating my medal! True role models for all of us. #OlympicGames #shooting #ManuBhakar #Paris2024," posted Tejaswin Shankar, India’s High Jump athlete, on 'X'.

"Superb performance @realmanubhaker and #SarabjotSingh! India’s second medal!," read the post by Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Second medal for India! @realmanubhaker and @Sarabjotsingh30 ~ you both were clinical today at the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze medal match! Your resilience throughout the event was incredible. Cherish this moment - it brings immense pride to our nation! @Media_SAI || @WeAreTeamIndia || #Paris2024 || #Olympics," read the post by BCCI general secretary Jay Shah.

Team India defeated the South Korean duo of Lee Won Ho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal playoff in the Chateauroux.

Despite the Indians taking an early 8-2 lead, South Korea fought back into the match and put their opponents on their toes but were not able to put them down.

Manu Bhaker’s meteoric rise has seen her become one of the most loved athletes in the country, as she became the first Indian to win two individual medals in the same Olympics and the only one to achieve this feat for the country post-independence.

"History maker Manu Bhaker! You've amazed us once again. The entire nation is proud of you. Keep shining bright!,” said Olympic medallist boxer, Vijender Singh.

"Well done @realmanubhaker & Sarbjot . proud of you," read the post by Harbhajan Singh.

Manu is just the third athlete in the country’s history to have won two individual medals at the Games (wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler PV Sindhu) and has the chance to further adding to the tally when she will return to action on August 2 in the qualification round of the women's 25m pistol event.

"After not securing any medals in the last two Olympics, Indian shooters have made a remarkable comeback. Manu Bhaker now stands as the first-ever Indian to win two medals in consecutive Olympic match," said the former Indian women hockey captain Rampal

"Meanwhile, Sarabjot has achieved a personal milestone following his individual match heartbreak. Truly inspiring performances all around!" she added.

