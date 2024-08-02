Paris Olympics: Indian Golf Union President provide update on Diksha Dagar following her accident

Paris [France], August 2 : The Indian Golf Union confirmed that women's golfer Diksha Dagar, who is scheduled to compete in the individual stroke play event in the Paris Olympic Games from August 7-10, is safe along with her family including father Col. Narinder Dagar, brother and mother after their car was hit by another vehicle in Paris city on the intervening night of July 30-31. The golfer will be competing in the Olympics as per schedule.

President of the Indian Golf Union, Brijinder Singh provided an update on the golfer and her family members through an official statement.

"We spoke to Diksha's father Col. Dagar after the accident and would like to confirm that the family is safe. Diksha's mother has suffered stress in her spine due to the impact and is under medical supervision and her brother is also safe and sound. On behalf of the Indian Golf Union, I would like to reiterate that we are in continuous touch with the family and will continue to provide whatever support possible in this situation. I am happy that a talent like Diksha will be representing the country for the second time in the Olympics as per schedule. On behalf of IGU and the golfing fraternity and fans, I wish her good luck for a memorable performance," said Brijinder Singh.

Diksha was unscathed after another vehicle hit their car and is fine to compete, Col. Dagar confirmed in the aftermath, as per Olympics.com.

However, Diksha's mother had to be hospitalised with a suspected injury in her spine. She will be in the hospital for the next few days for treatment and the extent of her injury is being assessed.

Dagar is a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET) and a former Deafalympics champion. She made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, becoming the only Indian golfer to feature at the Summer Games as well as the Deafalympics.

The 23-year-old Arjuna Awardee finished T50th in Tokyo and will be competing in her second Olympic Games in Paris.

