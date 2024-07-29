Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen's victory 'deleted' as opponent withdraws due to elbow injury

Paris [France], July 29 : Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen's dominating win over Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the badminton men's singles Group L match at the ongoing Paris Olympics has been 'deleted after the Guatemalan pulled out of the multi-sport event due to a left elbow injury.

According to Olympics.com, Cordon withdrew himself from the ongoing Paris Olympics for which his upcoming Group L matches against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie and Belgium's Julien Carraggi will not be played.

As per the BWF General Competition Regulations for group stage play, the result from the match between Lakshya Sen and Kevin Cordon was deleted.

The Indian shuttler will be ranked based on the results of his remaining two matches in Group L. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen will now take on Julien Carraggi on July 29 in his upcoming fixture.

Earlier on Saturday, Lakshya defeated Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the Group L match of the ongoing Paris Olympics. Lakshya won in straight sets with the match lasting 42 minutes.

The Indian shuttler got off to a flying start after winning the first game 21-8 in 14 minutes. Cordon pulled things back, taking a commanding lead in the second and had four game points. However, the 22-year-old Indian turned things around by winning six points in a row to wrap up the game and match.

Meanwhile, India bagged its first medal at the Paris Olympics after ace shooter Manu Bhaker sealed a bronze medal in the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event on Sunday.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor