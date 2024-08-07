Paris Olympics: Rahul Gandhi wishes Vinesh Phogat luck ahead of her final in women's 50 Kg freestyle category

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished India grappler Vinesh Phogat luck ahead of her final match in the women's 50 Kg freestyle category event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Vinesh became the first Indian to reach the Olympic final in women's wrestling after beating Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final match on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said that it was an emotional moment for India since Vinesh Phogat defeated the top three wrestlers to reach the final. He added that Vinesh Phogat's success in Paris can be heard clearly in Delhi.

"Today, along with Vinesh, the entire country is emotional after defeating three top wrestlers of the world in a single day. All those who denied the struggle of Vinesh and her teammates, and even questioned their intentions and abilities, have got their answer. Today, the entire power system that had made India shed tears of blood collapsed in front of her brave daughter. This is the identity of champions, they give their answer from the field. Best wishes Vinesh. The echo of your success in Paris can be heard clearly till Delhi," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Olympic Gold medalist Abhinav Bindra said that Vinesh Phogat qualified for the final match even after a torn ligament and a lower weight category and said that nothing can stand in the way of her. The former India shooter added that her 'resilience and strength' will inspire everyone in the nation.

"A torn ligament. A lower weight category. An unbeaten world champion. Nothing stands in her way. Can't wait to cheer @Phogat_Vinesh as she goes for gold. Your resilience and strength inspire us all. What an inspiring day, here's hoping for one more," Abhinav Bindra wrote on X.

Vinesh's sister Geeta Phogat also congratulated the 29-year-old wrestler and said that their father's dream came true.

"Vinesh Vinesh Vinesh. Pride of the country. Made history by reaching the finals. True Champion. Olympic Silver Medal confirmed, she will play for Gold Medal tomorrow Today. my father's dream also came true, very emotional moment," Geeta Phogat wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh starred in the quarter-finals against Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan.

Susaki was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period, but Vinesh made a brilliant turnaround in the second period, outdoing her Japanese opponent by miles to secure a 3-2 win to make way to the quarter-finals. She handed the Japanese wrestler her first defeat in 82 international matches.

In the quarter-finals against Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Vinesh took a lead of 2-0 in the first period. However, Oksana managed to deliver a fight in the second period. But Vinesh, the World Championships medalist held off the challenge from Ukrainian and secured a semi-final berth.

