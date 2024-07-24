Paris Olympics: Top British Olympian Dujardin withdraws over 'error of judgement'

Paris, July 24 One of Team GB's biggest Olympic stars and a clear medal hope, equestrian Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Paris Olympic Games at the last moment after what she has described as "an error of judgement."

The 39-year-old, who has three gold medals and six in total in equestrian events, withdrew after the release of a four-year-old video of her in a training session, reports Xinhua.

"A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session. Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating, and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition - including the Paris Olympics - while this process takes place."

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment," explained the rider in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what the video showed.

Dujardin won individual and team gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics an individual gold and a silver in Rio and two bronze medals in Tokyo.

She said she was "sincerely sorry for her actions and devastated to have let everyone down."

