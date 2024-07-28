Paris Olympics: 'You have shown immense strength', Sachin, Abhinav congratulate Manu on bronze win

New Delhi, July 28 Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar and Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning the historic bronze medal in the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Manu, who had a heartbreak moment in the Tokyo Olympics due to a pistol malfunction, overcame the past sorrow in Paris to become the first-ever Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Tendulkar lauded the 22-year-old's "immense strength & determination" to bring home glory for the country. Her feat also opened India's medal count in the quadrennial event.

"Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Bindra, who bagged the first individual gold medal for the country in the Olympics, echoed the cricketing legend's sentiments and said Manu's achievement is a testament to her "perseverance and determination".

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu!," Bindra wrote on X.

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj also congratulated the shooter for her landmark achievement.

"Manu Bhaker's precision earns her medal in the women's 10m air pistol, India’s first medal at #PARIS2024! Congratulations @realmanubhaker, the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal!

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also posted a congratulatory message for Manu and wrote, "Congratulations #ManuBhaker on getting India’s first medal! You’ve made India proud!"

Manu's bronze also ended India's 12-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in shooting. India's last shooting medals came in the 2012 London Olympics when Vijay Kumar won silver in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol and Gagan Narang bagged bronze in 10m Air Rifle.

The 22-year-old from Jhajjar became the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (silver in 2004 in Athens), Abhinav Bindra (gold in 2008 in Beijing), Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang.

