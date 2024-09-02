Paris Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil Defends Gold Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw F64, Sets New Record (Watch Video)

Para javelin thrower Sumit Antil made history on Monday by defending his gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Antil set a new Games record in the F64 category with a throw of 70.59 meters, surpassing his own record set at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Antil's performance included a 69.04-meter throw on his first attempt, which broke his previous record, and a third-best throw of 69.04 meters on his fifth attempt. He is the second Indian athlete, after shooter Avani Lekhara, to successfully defend a Paralympic title.

In the same event, Indian competitors Sandeep and Sandip Sargar finished fourth and seventh, respectively, with throws of 62.80 meters and 58.03 meters. Sri Lanka’s Dulan Kodithuwakku, the World Record holder in the F44 category, claimed second place with a throw of 67.03 meters. Australia’s Michal Burain took the bronze with a season-best throw of 64.89 meters.