Paris Paralympics: Arshad Shaik finishes 11th in men's C2 individual time trial event

Paris [France], September 4 : Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaik on Wednesday finished in the 11th place in the men's C2 individual time trial event at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

Arshad clocked 25:20:11 and was the last athlete to cross the finishing line. His timing was 5:55:66.

France's Alexandre Leaute clinched the gold medal in the men's C2 individual time trial event. While, Belgium's Ewoud Vromant and Darren Hicks of Australia held the second and third place, respectively.

https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/1831235422552301583

Meanwhile, in the women's C1-3 individual time trial, India's Jyoti Gaderiya displayed a disappointing performance and finished in 16th place. She clocked 30:00:16 and was the last person to cross the finishing line.

Germany's Maike Hausberger won the gold medal in the women's C1-3 individual time trial after clocking 21:30:45. While Great Britain's Frances Brown and Anna Beck of Sweden secured the second and third place, respectively.

https://x.com/Media_SAI/status/1831244701816836355

India para-athletes have scripted history in Paris by surpassing their highest medal tally of 19 in the Tokyo edition of the Paralympics three years ago.

The Indian contingent has added 21 medals to its constantly growing tally and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Mariyappan settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m in the men's high jump T6 final. His compatriot, Sharad Kumar bagged a silver medal with a leap of 1.88m.

Meanwhile, Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14m.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor