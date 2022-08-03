Parliament passes National Anti-Doping Bill 2022

New Delhi, Aug 3 The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Anti-Doping Bill 2022, providing the legal sanctity to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17, 2021, and passed on July 27, 2022, with some Official Amendments, initiated by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur.

"With the passage of this bill, India joins the group of select countries which have their own anti-doping Law, and this establishes our commitments to Sport," Thakur said during the passing of the bill.

While replying to debate on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, "India is organising big sporting events like Chess Olympiad, in which 187 countries are participating. In 2017, India successfully hosted FIFA U-17 World Cup and this year, India is going to host U-17 Women's World Cup in October."

"Be it National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) or National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), the Government has taken several measures to increase their capability, which will come in handy in fulfilling the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said assuring the House that the government's efforts will not be limited to just one lab but in future many more labs will be established.

Key features of the Bill intend to accomplish building institutional capabilities in anti-doping and enabling the hosting of major sports events, protecting the rights of all sportspersons, ensuring time-bound justice for athletes, and enhancing cooperation among agencies in fighting doping in sports, reinforcing India's commitment to international obligations for clean sports.

It also aims for an Independent mechanism for anti-doping adjudication, providing legal sanctity to National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), establishing more Dope Testing Labs, creating job opportunities both, directly & indirectly; and creating opportunities for academic research, science, and manufacturing relating to Anti-Doping.

