PGTI announces appointment of Amitabh Kant as governing body member

New Delhi [India], September 12 : The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Friday announced the appointment of former CEO of Niti Aayog and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as its newest member on the governing body, according to a press release from PGTI.

Amitabh Kant is one of India's most distinguished bureaucrats and policy architects, known for his transformative contributions to national governance. Amitabh Kant's legacy combines grassroots innovation, policy reform, strategic diplomacy, and national branding making him a defining architect of modern India's transformation.

As Tourism Secretary in Kerala, Amitabh Kant promoted the state as a tourist destination, and is credited with popularising the slogan "Kerala: God's Own Country" during his tenure. As Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, he conceptualised the iconic "Incredible India" and "Atithi Devo Bhava" campaigns, intending to transform India into a sought-after tourist destination. As the Secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Kant drove initiatives such as "Make in India", "Start Up India" and "Ease of Doing Business".

Amitabh Kant is also known to be a passionate and regular golfer. His passion for golf and dedication to its growth reflect PGTI's mission of nurturing talent and fostering excellence in Indian golf.

The PGTI also announced the beginning of its association with eminent corporate leaders Pradeep S Bakshi (Managing Partner & CEO - Trantor), Shantanu Narayen (CEO - Adobe Inc.) and Nikesh Arora (CEO & Chairman - Palo Alto Networks), all of whom come on board the PGTI in advisory roles.

Pradeep S Bakshi has co-founded several successful ventures. With over 20 years of experience, Bakshi has navigated multiple sectors from software services and consulting to global delivery and fintech demonstrating versatility and strategic insight. As a founding leader, Bakshi currently leads Trantor, driving its evolution into a trusted technology partner for major enterprises.

Shantanu Narayen has steered Adobe's transformation from a desktop-software company into a global leader in cloud-based creative and digital experiences. Recognised globally for his leadership, Narayen earned accolades such as Businessperson of the Year by Fortune, inclusion in Barron's 'World's Best CEOs' and India's Padma Shri in 2019.

Nikesh Arora has radically transformed Palo Alto Networks pivoting the company from a firewall-centric vendor into a comprehensive cybersecurity platform. Widely recognised for his visionary leadership, Arora blends strategic clarity with cultural empathy earning honours like CRN's Most Influential Executive and a seat on Uber's board.

The appointment of Amitabh Kant as Governing body member and Pradeep S Bakshi, Shantanu Narayen and Nikesh Arora as Advisors aligns with PGTI's continued commitment to strengthening the strategic direction of Indian professional golf and enhancing the Tour's long-term growth.

Kapil Dev, President, Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said, as quoted by the PGTI press release, "We are thrilled to welcome Amitabh Kant to the PGTI's Governing Body. His expertise, vast experience, leadership qualities and strategic vision will be incredible assets to the PGTI as we continue to build a world-class platform for professional golf in India. We believe Kant's insights will be instrumental in raising the tour's stature further, expanding its reach, and creating new opportunities for our talented golfers. This is a significant step forward for Indian golf, and we are excited at the prospect of working with Kant in order to take the sport to new heights in the country.

"We are also delighted to welcome three visionary corporate leaders - Pradeep S Bakshi, Shantanu Narayen and Nikesh Arora - as Advisors to the PGTI. Their strategic insights and experience will help elevate Indian professional golf to new heights and give our players the platform they deserve," the former cricketer added.

On his appointment as Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Governing Body Member, Amitabh Kant said, "I am happy to join the Governing Body of the Professional Golf Tour of India, an organisation led by the legendary Kapil Dev as its President and one that has been instrumental in nurturing India's professional golf landscape. I look forward to working with PGTI's dynamic leadership team by leveraging my experience in strategic initiatives to foster a robust ecosystem for our players. Having been an avid golfer for many years, I have seen firsthand the incredible talent and potential that exists within Indian golf. I am committed to contributing to PGTI's vision and helping shape the future of professional golf in India."

Leading Indian professional golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu, a two-time international winner who continues to represent India on the international stage, has also been nominated as a Governing Body Member of the PGTI.

With these additions, PGTI continues to strengthen its leadership and governance as it advances into a new era of expansion, innovation and global collaboration.

