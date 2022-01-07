PGTI golf: Bishmadpal Singh, Akshay Neranjen joint leaders in Pre-Qualifying I

Ahmedabad, Jan 7 Amateur golfers Bishmadpal Singh Seerha of Chandigarh and Akshay Neranjen of Bengaluru are sharing the lead with scores of two-under 70 in round one of Pre Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2022 at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The 19-year-old Bishmadpal, ranked 12th on the amateur circuit in 2021, struck an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys during his round of 70.

Bishmadpal, who had finished as the best amateur at PGTI's event in Panchkula last year, found the green in two for his eagle on the Par-5 12th. He also made an outstanding par-save from 30 feet on the 14th.

Twenty-year-old Akshay Neranjen, ranked fifth on the amateur circuit in 2021, made four birdies and two bogeys in round one. Akshay, who had claimed a creditable tied fifth place at a PGTI event in Bengaluru in 2019, took advantage of the par-5s on Friday as three of his four birdies came on Par-5s. He also made a great recovery for a bogey on the 13th after hitting his tee shot out of bounds.

Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar, another amateur, was tied third at one-under 71 along with Pune-based professionals Pratik Nirmale and Aditya Bhandarkar.

Out of a total field of 101, the top 26 players (+ ties) will qualify from Pre Qualifying I, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There are three Pre Qualifying events in total.

