Phenomenal series win by our young team: Virat Kohli hails Team India’s performance

New Delhi, Feb 26 Former captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on the young Indian batters following the hosts’ hard-fought five-wicket win over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday.

“YES!!! Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience,” Kohli wrote on X.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, too, praised the young talents. A series win for the ages. Well played Team India. So good to see the youngsters thrive under pressure.”

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik wrote: "Performances from seniors to juniors, this match had it all! Glad to see India seal another series. I had an amazing time and enjoyed every moment in the comm box, hope you did too!" stated DK.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan hailed Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill for their “calm” innings.

"In a series-defining Test, Dhruv Jurel’s standout display shone brightly. Admirable composure showcased in both innings. His calmness was shouting. I can do this without much sweat."

"Top inning from Shubman Gill. Finishing the game is a habit and he has the talent to make one of his own. Always admired Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Overcoming the absence of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, turning the tide after trailing in the first innings, and clinching the series," he wrote on X.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, stated: "5 world class players missing .. Losing the Toss .. deficit in the 1st innings .. Full credit to India .. that’s a very impressive test victory .. a lot of new young Indian players are arriving and will be around for a long time."

"Mr calm sees it home for India .. @ShubmanGill has showed a lot of class in this innings .. Series victory for India .. Well deserved,they have managed to win the big moments in the last 3 Tests," he wrote in another post.

Earlier, Gill and Jurel joined forces to overcome massive pressure and nerves to steer India to a series victory at the JSCA International Stadium.

Resuming from 40/0, India slipped from 84/0 to 120/5, including losing captain Rohit Sharma for 55, as England threatened to make a late comeback. But Gill, who remained unbeaten on 52 and Jurel, who made 39 not out, kept their calm to stitch an unbroken and decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket, to complete a tricky chase of 192.

For the records,

This is the first Test series loss for England since Brendon McCullum took over the head coaching role.

It is the 17th Test series win at home (most consecutive series win at home in Tests) for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor