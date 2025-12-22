Pinkathon Mumbai's landmark 10th edition draws over 5,300 women; sets record with 115 visually impaired runners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : The 10th edition of the Pinkathon Mumbai, held on Saturday and Sunday at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, brought together over 5,300 women participants, reaffirming its position as India's largest women's running event. The two-day meet featured 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km races, drawing runners across age groups, abilities, and fitness levels, and continuing Pinkathon's focus on participation-led running.

A major highlight of the Mumbai edition was the setting of a world record for the maximum number of visually impaired women running together, with 115 visually impaired runners taking part across categories. The Mumbai run also saw several women volunteer for hair donation, with Pinkathon founder Milind Soman cutting their hair on stage. The donated hair will be used to create wigs for cancer patients, extending the event's long-standing association with breast cancer awareness and survivor support beyond the race course.

Corporate participation was led by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), which recorded the highest registrations with 250 runners, pointing to growing workplace engagement in women's fitness and community running events.

Speaking after the event, Milind Soman said, "What stands out every year is not just the numbers, but the diversity of women who show up. From visually impaired runners to first-timers and competitive athletes, Pinkathon continues to reflect how women's running in India is evolving, becoming more inclusive, confident, and visible."

The competitive results saw Piyusha Lohar win the 3 km race in 12:23, followed by Ovi Patil (13:00) and Jyoti Punjabi (14:16). In the 5 km category, Yamini Thakare finished first with a time of 18:18, while Komal Khandekar (20:16) and Shreya Ojha (22:03) placed second and third. The 10 km race was won by Padma Karande in 42:06, with Anchal Marwah (48:16) and Shalini Singh (48:52) completing the podium.

Swati Dalal, Managing Director, Zydus Healthcare said, "The scale and diversity of participation at the Zydus Pinkathon Mumbai reflect how preventive health conversations can be meaningfully integrated into public spaces. We are pleased to support an event that brings together fitness, awareness, and inclusion in a way that resonates across age groups and abilities."

A day earlier, Invincible Women hosted ultra-distance events powered by the Pinkathon platform, including 50 km, 75 km, 100 km, and a 100 km relay, with 84 participants competing across categories, further highlighting the growing appetite for endurance running among women.

Ankita Konwar, founder of Invincible Women, said, "What we're seeing here is consistency, women showing up year after year, across distances and ages. Events like this help normalise long-distance running for women and create space for both performance and participation to grow side by side."

Founded in 2012, Pinkathon continues to use running as a platform to build visibility, access, and participation for women in sport. Following the Mumbai edition, the Pinkathon now moves to Bengaluru on January 25, 2026, before heading to Hyderabad on February 15, 2026, carrying forward the momentum from a season that once again places women's running firmly in the spotlight.

