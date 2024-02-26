PKL 10: Sachin leads from front as Patna Pirates beat Dabang Delhi in nail-biting match

The Patna Pirates confirmed their spot in the semifinals, beating Dabang Delhi K.C. 37-35 in the Eliminator 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Monday. Skipper Sachin led his team with 9 raid points as Patna Pirates made it to the Semi-final 1 after what was an exciting encounter that could have gone either way.

The Patna Pirates skipper gave his team the perfect start with two points in the first raid of the match. Dabang Delhi K.C. skipper Ashu Malik made up soon after as the two teams matched each other well in the opening stages. The Patna Pirates kept the match going, with Sachin getting the Dabang Delhi K.C. All-Out with a raid worth four points.

Ashu was in fine form as well, earning a Super 10 and a Super Raid in one go. It was a second move worth four points in the first 20 minutes of the match, with Yogesh tackling Manjeet in the Patna Pirates' next raid to get them All-Out in what was a very close first half. Dabang Delhi K.C. got a Super Tackle to take a one-point lead heading into the second half.

A second Super Raid for Ashu Malik kickstarted the second half as Dabang Delhi K.C. tried to take a hefty lead. The Patna Pirates did not let that happen as Manjeet continued to support his captain and take his team level on points with 10 minutes left. The match which was swinging continuously saw both teams competing out at their best with only a few points separating them.

The lead kept changing hands in the final five minutes but eventually, it was the Patna Pirates who prevailed in what was a tightly contested clash. Two straight Super Tackles seemed to give Ashu Malik's team the win but late drama saw Sachin's successful raid get the Dabang Delhi K.C. All-Out.

Then Manjeet got Vishal Bhardwaj in the final raid of the match, sealing the Pirates' spot in the first Semifinal against the Puneri Paltan.

