PKL 12: Bengal Warriorz ready to face defending champions Haryana Steelers in opening game

Visakhapatnam, Aug 30 Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has commenced in Vizag, and the Bengal Warriorz, anchored by new leadership, youthful hunger, and a strong foundation as one of the league’s very first franchises, are gearing up for a fresh chapter. They will take on defending champions Haryana Steelers in their opening game on Sunday.

Owned by Capri Sports, Bengal Warriorz claimed the title in 2019 and will be eyeing to add another star to their badge by the end of this season.

This campaign will be led by the head coach Naveen Kumar, a decorated former player turned coach, who brings in a wealth of experience, having already coached teams in the PKL and other national sports institutions. Known for his ability to mentor rising talent and instil a winning and warrior-like mentality, Naveen has adopted a youth-first philosophy with a dynamic team under his tutelage.

At the centre of Bengal Warriorz’s revamped approach is star raider Devank Dalal, acquired for a staggering Rs 2.205 crore, making him the most expensive Indian player in PKL this season. Last season, Devank scored a record 301 raid points; however, this time, his role is not only to bring in the points but also to lead his side from the front as he has been entrusted with the captaincy duties as well.

For the first time, Bengal Warriorz have also introduced a new role of the ‘Defence Captain’ taken up by the veteran defender Nitesh Kumar. Nitesh, who made his debut in the PKL in Season 5, remains the only defender in the history of the tournament to score 100 tackle points in a single season, when he achieved the feat in Season 6. Throughout his PKL career, the dependable Nitesh has accumulated 409 tackle points in 150 matches, with 31 Super Tackles and 28 High 5s, and will play a crucial role in mentoring and leading the young Bengal Warriorz side.

Having won both fixtures against the Steelers last year, Bengal Warriorz would be confident heading into their opening battle.

Captain Devank Dalal spoke ahead of the crucial fixture and said, “Facing Haryana Steelers in the very first match is a tough challenge, but it is exactly the kind of start we want. Starting the season with intensity and a strong performance will send a message about our intent, and as a team we are ready to give it everything on the mat.”

Coach Naveen Kumar echoed the sentiment and said, “Starting the season on a strong note is crucial, and I believe the players are motivated to turn their preparation during the camp into results from the very first minute. A strong start will set the momentum for the rest of the campaign.”

“The Bengal Warriorz have been training hard and doing everything possible behind the scenes in preparation for the tournament. Season 12 of the PKL is a chance for the Bengal Warriorz to showcase the team’s youthful exuberance. The squad is highly motivated and are raring to go, and we are confident that the hard work will show off on the mat when,” said Apurv Gupta, Director – Contact Sports, Capri Sports.

The league is divided into four legs this season, with matches happening in Vizag from August 29 to September 11, followed by the Jaipur leg from September 12 to September 27, Chennai leg from September 29 to October 12 and lastly the Delhi leg from October 13 to October 23.

