PKL 12 delivers tie-breakers, golden raids, records and thrilling comebacks in most competitive season yet

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be remembered as the most fiercely contested edition yet, with narrow scorelines, dramatic comebacks, and no match settled until the final raid. The season showcased a new level of tactical maturity and physical intensity, making every clash unpredictable.

In this high-pressure environment, Dabang Delhi K.C. rose above the field with a resilient campaign. In a gripping finale at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, they edged Puneri Paltan 31-28 to claim their second PKL title, becoming the first team since U Mumba in Season 2 to lift the trophy on home turf, according to a press release from PKL.

Across the league, competition for Playoff spots was intense under the expanded format. Patna Pirates staged a remarkable climb from 12th to 7th on the final day, while Bengaluru Bulls recovered from three early losses to finish third. Telugu Titans, too, delivered a breakthrough season, reaching the Playoffs for the first time since Season 4.

With historic firsts and new records, PKL 12 reinforced its status as one of India's most compelling sporting properties.

Season 12: Every Point Counted

Season 12 redefined the word competitive. Nearly half the matches 53 out of 117 (45%) were decided by five points or fewer, with 14 games going into tiebreakers or last-minute finishes. Fans were kept on the edge of their seats until the final raid in almost every encounter, making it the tightest PKL season ever.

The data tells the story: Over 20 instances of players scoring 20+ raid points in a single match a record for any season.

Nine different teams registered wins over top-four sides during the league phase, according to the PKL press release.

Comebacks of 10 points or more were recorded eight times, including Patna Pirates' 12-point turnaround versus Dabang Delhi (Match 43).

First-ever Golden Raid in PKL history was witnessed this season - Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan (Match 14).

Stellar Performances & Record Breakers:

Season 12 was also marked by individual brilliance: Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates) led all raiders with 316 raid points, becoming only the fifth player in PKL history to cross 300 raid points in a single season.

Devank continued his meteoric rise the fastest to 500 career raid points (43 matches) and the fastest to 200 raid points in a season.

Manpreet Singh became the first coach to record 100 wins in PKL history.

Fazel Atrachali, Dabang Delhi's inspirational captain, crossed 550 career tackle points and was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Alireza Mirzaian (Iran) finished with 191 raid points, the highest by any foreign player in PKL history.

Ali Samadi (Iran) delivered the best overseas performance in PKL history with 22 points against Puneri.

A Season of Milestones and Moments:

Telugu Titans recorded five consecutive wins for the first time.

Haryana Steelers faced their first five-match losing streak - highlighting the balance of competition.

Fastest all-out of the season came in just 2 minutes 53 seconds (Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur, Match 86).

Patna Pirates notched the biggest victory margin of the season (35 points vs Dabang Delhi, Match 105).

Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi both achieved their 100th win, joining an elite group of six teams to reach the milestone.

The number of international athletes crossing the 100-point mark doubled compared to the previous season a sign of kabaddi's expanding global appeal.

Dabang Delhi: Experience Meets Nerve

Led by the elite Ashu Malik and the seasoned Fazel Atrachali, Dabang Delhi K.C.'s title run was defined by composure under pressure and clarity of roles across the squad. Even when Ashu missed matches through injury, the team showed depth and adaptability with the raiding unit stepping up and the defence holding strong in key moments. Their championship campaign was built on collective temperament, trust, and execution in crunch situations, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the most competitive PKL season yet.

Dabang Delhi's second title run also marked a historic achievement for head coach Joginder Narwal, who won the title as a player in Season 8 and as coach in Season 12, making him only the second person to achieve this feat.

Reflecting on the team's successful season, their captain, Ashu Malik, stated, as quoted by the PKL press release, "This was a very tough season and every match pushed us to our limit. We had to stay calm, trust each other, and keep fighting till the last raid. Even when I was not playing, the team stepped up and showed great character. Lifting the trophy in front of our home fans is a very special feeling. This win belongs to the entire team and to all our supporters who believed in us."

Meanwhile, with a run of consistent performances, Puneri Paltan established themselves as the table-toppers with 26 points in the league stage. Sharing his thoughts on their season, captain Aslam Inamdar shared, "This was one of the most aggressive and hard-fought seasons we have ever played. Every team came with intensity and every match felt like a battle. We fought till the last moment in every game, including the final. The result didn't go our way, but we are proud of how we competed and stood together as a unit. We will learn from this and come back stronger. A big thank you to our fans your support keeps us going."

