PKL 12: I truly learned captaincy from Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur, says Sunil Kumar

Visakhapatnam, Sep 9 After an impressive start to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar credited former India captains Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur for shaping his leadership skills.

U Mumba are currently placed at the top of the table with three wins in four games.

“Coach Manpreet Singh, who mentored me in earlier seasons, gave me the chance to captain for the first time, during Season 6. He has been a great influence. However, I truly learned captaincy from Anup Kumar and Ajay Thakur. I played tournaments with Anup Kumar in Haryana, and whenever we made mistakes, he was calm and guided us on how to improve. What he taught, I listened carefully, especially about how a newcomer can score. All three, Manpreet Singh, Anup Kumar, and Ajay Thakur, are legends in their own right, and I have learned a lot from them. I’m happy I could learn from such great players and become a successful captain. Whenever any young player asks, I share everything I learned from these legends," Sunil said during a media day organised by JioStar.

Sunil also shared insights into U Mumba’s current form and what makes the team a strong contender this season.

“Both, defense and raiding, are strengths of our team. Any team that wins matches or trophies has a strong defense. The team with the best defense always rises. Our management and coaches have provided us with some of the best raiders in the league, so our bench strength is very good. Our raiders have scored in all four matches we have played so far. While there were some defensive mistakes initially, these have been improving, and the defense played well in the last match. So, our team’s strength lies in both, solid defense and effective offense.”

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated Maharashtra Derby against Puneri Paltan, Sunil emphasised the importance of staying grounded and focused.

“Both teams have passionate fans. As captain, my effort is to keep our fans happy by leading the team to victory. If you start overthinking before the match, you won’t perform well on the mat. Puneri Paltan is a good team with players like Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, and Gaurav Khatri, all playing well with a strong combination. We will plan well and give our best.”

Beyond individual matches, Sunil reflected on the larger impact of the PKL on kabaddi as a sport and on players' lives.

“Kabaddi has gained international prominence thanks to the Pro Kabaddi League. Many countries have taken up kabaddi because of PKL, raising the competition at the international level. Previously, very few people recognised kabaddi players or even legendary coaches. But PKL has changed that. Even if a player plays just 5-6 matches in a season, when they go abroad, everyone recognises them as PKL players. PKL has given players respect and financial rewards. It’s a big platform that has done a lot for kabaddi."

U Mumba will next take on Telugu Titans, who are placed fourth in the table, on Wednesday.

