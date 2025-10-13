PKL 12: U Mumba chase playoffs spot with renewed confidence after storming through Chennai-leg

Mumbai, Oct 13 Bouncing back from setbacks, U Mumba made a statement in the Chennai leg of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with disciplined performances that have put them right back in the race for this season’s title.

The franchise commenced their Chennai-leg with a dominant 42-24 win over Tamil Thalaivas, highlighted by Sandeep’s third consecutive Super 10 and defensive heroics from Lokesh and captain Sunil Kumar, who each recorded High Fives. Ajit Chouhan’s return from injury added much-needed depth and versatility, setting a winning tone for the leg.

The Mumbai side’s momentum was unrelenting, as just one day later, they dispatched the Gujarat Titans 40-25. Sandeep was again instrumental, registering 16 raid points for another Super 10, while Sunil Kumar marshalled the defence with 7 tackle points, and Rinku earned a High Five. This display of fitness, hunger, and teamwork sent a clear signal to rivals that U Mumba’s aggressive approach and unity make them strong playoff contenders this season.

“Last 4 matches I’ve been able to perform well & it’s only possible because of the support from the team, captain, and coach who always say, ‘You go and raid without any worry, we’re always backing you from the line.’ Even if I get caught, they never let it bother them; they always encourage me to keep raiding boldly, and that’s why I can give my best,” said raider Sandeep Kumar in the post-match press conference.

Facing arch-rivals Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby, U Mumba encountered a hurdle as they went down 27-37 in a hard-fought contest. The setback, however, was met with renewed determination as the squad channelled the experience for greater cohesion ahead of crucial fixtures.

Showing true character, U Mumba bounced back in the final Chennai leg fixture, overpowering Bengal Warriorz 48-29. Sandeep and Ajit delivered a brilliant attacking display with 13 and 12 raid points respectively, while Sunil Kumar was once again instrumental in scoring, registering 7 tackle points. Their triumph in Chennai positions U Mumba fourth on the points table as the Delhi-leg approaches, with five crucial matches remaining and the squad firmly focused on playoff aspirations.

“This was a very important match for us. Every upcoming match is crucial, so we aim to play well, stay united, and win all matches. One loss can lead to a chain of defeats, so it is vital to maintain momentum and keep the team spirit high. The big win at the end of the Chennai leg will motivate us as we head into the Delhi leg,” said captain Sunil Kumar after the final match of the Chennai leg.

