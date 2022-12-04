PKL 9: Deshwal, Ajith Kumar star in Jaipur Pink Panthers' massive win over Warriors

Hyderabad, Dec 4 The Jaipur Pink Panthers put up a clinical performance to defeat Bengal Warriors 57-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

With this victory, the Panthers regained the top spot on the points table. The current top two sides in the standings Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan have sealed their spots in the Playoffs.

Arjun Deshwal chipped in with a few raid points as the Jaipur Pink Panthers took the lead at 6-2 in the 6th minute. V. Ajith Kumar also joined the party and helped Jaipur to keep moving forward.

Deshwal pulled off a brilliant raid in the 10th minute and reduced the Warriors to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an All-Out and took a massive lead at 13-4. Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav found it difficult to breach the Jaipur defense as the Pink Panthers continued to extend their lead.

Jaipur kept raging on and carried out another All-Out in the 18th minute to completely dominate the match at 23-7. V. Ajith Kumar effected another touch point as the Panthers led 26-9 at the end of the first half.

Shrikant Jadhav carried out a multi-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half, however, Jaipur's V. Ajith Kumar also effected a multi-point raid soon after.

Ajith didn't take his foot off the pedal and reduced the Warriors to two members on the mat. However, Shubham Shinde carried out a Super Tackle in the 26th minute and helped his team stay afloat.

However, the Warriors couldn't hold on for too long as the Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT in the 29th minute and led comfortably at 39-18. Maninder Singh and R Guhan picked up raid points for the Warriors, but it was too big a mountain to climb for them at 24-43 in the 35th minute.

Thereafter, Ajith and Deshwal kept picking up raid points at regular intervals as the Panthers closed out a comprehensive victory.

