PKL 9: Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big victory against UP Yoddhas

Bengaluru, Oct 10 Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Monday.

Bhagwan picked up six points, while Guman scored five in the match.

Bhagwan and Guman chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the 7th minute. The U Mumba defense led by Surinder Singh backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead.

Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6. Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.

Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15. However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the side from Mumbai continued to keep its nose in front at 17-13. Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat.

Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defense unit continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.

The U Mumba raiders tread carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

