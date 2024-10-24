PKL: Bengaluru Bulls looking to shore up defence for clash against Puneri Paltan

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 : The Bengaluru Bulls have not had the best start to Season 11 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) so far, however, they will be trying to turn around their fortunes in their third game of the season on Friday.

Up next for the Bulls, who are led by Pardeep Narwal, is the defending champions Puneri Paltan, who have won two games and lost one.

Among the aspects that the Bengaluru Bulls will be working hard on is the defensive unit. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat was unhappy after the game against UP Yoddhas and said that they could turn things around in upcoming games.

"The defensive unit did not work well against the UP Yoddhas. Yes, we lost the first two games, but it is okay, because there are plenty of games still to go, and we can turn things around in the coming games," Randhir Singh was quoted in a release from PKL as saying.

"We will definitely go back and work hard in training. I have seen the ups and downs earlier as well, but it is not that things can't be turned around, and I have full faith and hopes in our team that they will turn a corner. The Puneri Paltan play and work together throughout the year. They have good players as well, and we will work out our plans in such a way that we can negate their strengths," the experienced coach added.

Echoing the coach's thoughts was the skipper Pardeep Narwal. He said, "The defence did not work well in the second game against the UP Yoddhas, but we will try to work hard and improve our combinations in the defensive set-up. In the coming matches, we will do our best to work on our defence and keep things tight in that aspect."

Looking ahead, Pardeep Narwal explained, "I took 16 points in the game against the UP Yoddhas but it is eventually all down to how it benefits the team. Our raiders did well, but it is important to improve in the other departments as well. Against the Puneri Paltan, we will have to work hard in training and we will surely do well in the next game."

