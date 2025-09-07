PKL: Dabang Delhi KC secure nail-biting 36-35 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 7 : Dabang Delhi secured a 36-35 victory in a nail-biting contest against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Sunday.

It was a night for Ashu Malik yet again, who scored 21 points, while Nitin Kumar and Sahil Satpal's Super 10s went in vain after a schoolboy error from the former, as per a press release from PKL.

Ashu Malik opened the scoring for Dabang Delhi with a successful raid, but the Panthers quickly responded through Nitin Kumar. The early exchanges were evenly matched, with both sides testing each other. The Panthers pulled things level at 2-2 by pinning down Ashu Malik with a well-executed tackle.

Dabang Delhi regained the advantage soon after with a strong tackle of their own. The highlight of the first five minutes came from Nitin, who picked up a couple of crucial raid points to push Jaipur Pink Panthers ahead 6-3. The Panthers maintained their lead until Dabang Delhi struck back with a Super Tackle to level the score at 7-7.

Momentum swung back to the Pink Panthers after the first Time Out. Sahil Satpal produced a superb Super Raid, collecting three points and restoring Panthers' control. The pressure quickly mounted on Dabang Delhi as the Pink Panthers inflicted an 'ALL OUT', extending the lead to 14-10.

In the closing stages of the first half, Jaipur continued to dominate. Sahil added two more raid points, helping his team stretch their advantage to 18-13. By halftime, the Panthers were firmly in control, going into the break with a 20-15 lead.

Dabang Delhi opened the second half with a successful raid from Ashu Malik, but the Pink Panthers responded immediately through Nitin, who extended their lead to 21-16. Dabang Delhi fought back, and Ajinkya Pawar's raid just before the Time Out brought the score closer at 22-24.

After the Time Out, the Pink Panthers tried to maintain control, but Ashu kept Dabang Delhi in the game with another successful raid. The contest remained evenly balanced until Dabang Delhi turned it around with a crucial ALL OUT, giving them a 29-28 lead.

Nitin then struck again to level the scores at 30-30, but Ashu Malik immediately regained momentum for Dabang Delhi with a two-point raid, making it 32-31. The Pink Panthers managed to keep themselves in touch, and the match entered the final minutes with little separating the sides.

With two minutes left, Nitin Kumar produced another successful raid to make it 33-33. Panthers' defence then delivered an important tackle on Ashu Malik to go ahead 34-33, and soon after, they added another point to lead 35-34 with only nine seconds left.

But the match took a dramatic turn in the final raid. Nitin Kumar committed a costly mistake after failing to successfully cross the baulk line, handing Dabang Delhi two points via a Super Tackle. That error sealed the game, as Dabang Delhi edged out the Jaipur Pink Panthers 36-35 in a thrilling finish.

