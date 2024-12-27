PKL: Haryana Steelers take on UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates face Dabang Delhi in clash in semi-finals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 is approaching its climax, with the semi-finals set to entertain fans at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. The first semi-final will feature the Haryana Steelers taking on the UP Yoddhas, while three-time champions Patna Pirates will face Dabang Delhi KC in the second match on Friday.

The Haryana Steelers secured a direct entry to the semi-finals by finishing at the top of the points table in the league stage. They will face an in-form UP Yoddhas side that stormed past the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Eliminator 1. Both the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas are aiming for their maiden title. During the league stage, the two sides clashed twice, with each securing a win.

Looking ahead to the match against the Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddhas' assistant coach Upendra Malik said, "Some of our league games were high-pressure and closely contested, almost like playoffs. This has mentally prepared the team to handle tough situations. As coaches, we've emphasised not taking undue pressure during the playoffs and treating them like any other match in the season. The key is to play to our strengths and adapt to the situation."

One of UP Yoddhas' standout players, raider Gagan Gowda, shared his thoughts: "Haryana Steelers have an outstanding player in Mohammadreza Shadloui, and their defence is a strong unit. We will prepare accordingly for the semi-final."

In the second semi-final, the Patna Pirates, the most decorated team in the competition, will take on Dabang Delhi KC, who have one title to their name. The Pirates have had an impressive season, with young stars Devank and Ayan delivering exceptional performances in attack. However, their challenge against Dabang Delhi KC, who come into the match on a remarkable 15-match unbeaten streak, will be significant. In the league stage of PKL Season 11, Patna Pirates recorded a win and a draw against Dabang Delhi KC.

Devank, one of Patna Pirates' key players, said, "Winning the Eliminator against U Mumba was just one step. Our ultimate goal is to win the semi-final and proceed to the final. Our coach has been instrumental in explaining strategies and motivating the team."

Patna Pirates' head coach Narender Redhu praised his squad's unity and their consistent support for each other throughout the season. Speaking about the semi-final against Dabang Delhi KC, he said, "Dabang Delhi KC are a strong side, and we can't rely on past results. This is a fresh match, and their players Naveen and Ashu are in good form. Their defence is also solid. However, we have a strong team, and we aim to maintain our form to deliver an exciting game."

Schedule for the PKL Season 11 matches on Friday:

Semi-final 1: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas - 8 pm

Semi-final 2: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates - 9 pm

Final: December 29 - 8 pm.

