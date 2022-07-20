PKL: Patna Pirates appoint Ravi Shetty as their head coach
New Delhi, July 20 Patna Pirates on Wednesday appointed Ravi Shetty as their head coach for the season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League.
Shetty has been a kabaddi coach for over two decades at the national and state levels. In the past, has coached the Malaysian national team and was head coach of U Mumba that went on to win the summit title of PKL in 2015.
"Join your hands together to welcome our Head Coach for Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 - Ravi Shetty," Patna Pirates wrote on twitter.
According to Pirates, Shetty will bring a unique value to the team and to kabaddi with his discipline and dedication.
The Patna Pirates are the most successful team in PKL history with a record of clinching three titles, winning all of them in successive seasons.
