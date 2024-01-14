PKL: Patna Pirates stage late comeback to secure thrilling draw with Dabang Delhi

Jaipur, Jan 14 In a thrilling last-minute turnaround, Patna Pirates managed to secure a 39-39 tie against Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, on Sunday.

Ashu Malik of Delhi Dabang ignited the game with a Super Raid in the eighth minute, eliminating the Patna Pirates' defensive trio -- Manish, Ankit and Krishan. In an attempt to prevent an all-out, Manjeet executed a superb Super Tackle, keeping his team in the game.

Delhi Dabang KC enforced the first All-out, seizing a 16-10 lead. This prompted the Patna Pirates to regroup, and they improved their performance. Despite an initially lackluster Sachin contributing raid points, the key factor was Malik, who secured 9 crucial points, giving Delhi Dabang KC a six-point advantage at halftime.

Malik's raiding supremacy persisted in the second half, causing the Patna Pirates to falter. The second All-out followed soon, propelling Delhi Dabang to a commanding 28-19 lead.

Despite a strong start, Delhi Dabang KC faced resistance from the Patna Pirates in the final quarter, leading to a reduction in their numbers. While Mohit executed a crucial Super Tackle to maintain their lead, it came with a cost as Ashish received a yellow card for aggressive play.

Then, Patna Pirates orchestrated an All-out, narrowing the gap to four points with three minutes remaining. However, within a minute, the lead evaporated, leading to a significant momentum shift. As the game neared its conclusion, both teams opted to play defensively, ultimately securing a tie – a fair result in the end.

