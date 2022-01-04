PKL: Sachin's last-minute raid helps Patna Pirates edge Telugu Titans

Patna Pirates maintained their winning run as they overcame Telugu Titans 31-30 in Match 31 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Monday.

It was a team effort by the Pirates led by Monu Goyat (7 points) and Sachin (6 points). The Titans must have thought they managed a tie when Ankit Beniwal picked up a point in the dying seconds to level the scores, but Sachin kept calm in the final raid to ensure Patna got all 5 points. Ankit Beniwal scored a Super 10 for the Titans who are without a win in Season 8.

The first half belonged to Patna Pirates with their raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sachin picking up easy points. Prashanth was the first to produce magic, a dubki leading to a 3-point Super Raid in the 5th minute of the match and shifting the momentum towards Patna. The three-time champions didn't waste too much time and inflicted the game's first all-out in the 10th minute to open a 5-point lead. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sajin C were once again having a good day in the defence as Titans' raiders struggled to find an opportunity.

With Siddharth Desai missing, the pressure was on the young raiding duo of Rakesh Gowda and Ankit Beniwal but they couldn't match the athleticism and teamwork of the Pirates defence. The half ended 18 -13 with the Pirates in the lead.

But the Titans weren't willing to let this match go, and they found the much-needed motivation in their defence. Ruturaj Koravi's diving double thigh holds gave them the impetus to thwart the Pirates attack. The raiders absorbed that confidence as well with Ankit Beniwal and Rakesh Gowda forcing an all-out in the 8th minute of the second half.

Ankit Beniwal then produced a 3-point Super Raid with less than 8 minutes remaining to level the scores 24-24. Monu Goyat, showcased his all-rounder abilities by initiating a super tackle with less than 5 minutes left, to give the Pirates some breathing space. But the Titans closed the gap once again and Ankit Beniwal made it level with just one raid remaining in the match. The only remaining player on the mat for Pirates was raider Sachin and he pounced on a mistake by Sandeep Kandola in the left corner of Titans to win the match for Pirates.

( With inputs from ANI )

