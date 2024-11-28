PKL Season 11: Aim is to ensure we make fewer mistakes, says Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep

Noida, Nov 28 Sitting pretty at the top of the points table, the Haryana Steelers have been in superb form through the course of Season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) so far and skipper Jaideep says his team is ready to whatever possible to stay at the top.

They will hope to maintain the momentum when they take on Tamil Thalaivas at the Noida Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Coached by Manpreet Singh, the side has seen almost everyone step up at various points, playing significant roles in their impressive run so far. And when the Haryana Steelers faced up against the defending champions Puneri Paltan, it was Shivam Patare who led the charge for his side.

Reflecting on the big win, coach Manpreet Singh said, “Shivam is a young player and is very skilled also. He played brilliantly against the Puneri Paltan, and by God’s grace, with players like him around, I am confident that Indian kabaddi’s future is secure. It is very nice to see the upcoming players perform so skilfully.”

Opening up further on how the Haryana Steelers prepare, the coach said, “We came into the game well-rested and we were keen to play with freedom and execute our plans to perfection. Each player knows their role, and honestly, I think we played really well.”

A confident Jaideep added that the Haryana Steelers are prepared for whatever comes their way. He said, “Our team is continuously preparing for every game, and we just want to ensure that we can maintain our rhythm going forward. For us, when we step onto the mat, the idea and aim are to make as few mistakes as possible, whether in raiding or defense."

The Haryana Steelers captain also had a message for the fans, he said, "You all have given us a lot of love and blessings and we will do our best to ensure we win the PKL title and don’t disappoint everyone.”

In the first game on Friday, the Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Haryana Steelers. The Tamil Thalaivas are coming off a huge morale-boosting win against the UP Yoddhas and will hope they can build on that. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers juggernaut have only one thing on their minds now – keep consolidating their position at the top of the points table.

The second game on the day will see the Gujarat Giants take on the defending champions Puneri Paltan. While the Gujarat Giants have managed to pick up a few wins in recent weeks, the Puneri Paltan’s early form and dominance have tapered off a little. Both sides need the win, and will surely go all out for the points.

