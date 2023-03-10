PKL team U Mumba appoint Suhail Chandhok as CEO

Mumbai, March 10 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise U Mumba on Friday appointed Suhail Chandhok as their new CEO.

As per Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd - the owners of U Mumba, Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the PKL season 2 champions.

"We are delighted to welcome Suhail to the U Mumba family, joining as CEO. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of Kabaddi and other sports in the country, Suhail will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the company," said Ronnie Screwvala, U Mumba team owner, in a media release.

"I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for U Mumba in our 10th year of the franchise and beyond," he added.

Hailing from three generations of sports, Suhail brings over a decade of experience in the world of sports and entertainment. He has been a professional cricketer and a renowned sports presenter as well.

"U Mumba is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that's been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, I'd love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals," said Chandhok.

"U Mumba has always unearthed, nurtured and promoted some of the best young sporting talent and I'm thankful to the management and Ronnie for the responsibility of carrying that legacy forward as we enter a new, exciting chapter for this team," he added.

The 35 year old, who has been involved in sporting entities such as the IPL, PKL, Indian Super League, Premier Badminton League, Hockey India League and the Yuva Kabaddi Series amongst others, will take on responsibilities with immediate effect.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor