PKL: "There cannot be a better leader than Fazel," says Gujarat's head coach Ram Mehar Singh

New Delhi [India], February 18 : Following Gujarat Giants' fourth consecutive victory after defeating U.P. Yoddhas 36-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 10 on Saturday, head coach Ram Mehar Singh praised Fazel Atrachali and said there "cannot be a better leader" than him.

"There cannot be a better leader than Fazel. He motivates everyone in the team and understands the team's plans very well. He's had a long career and his experience has benefited the team a lot," Gujarat Giants' Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh said on Fazel Atrachali as a leader as quoted by a release from PKL.

Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali also spoke about working with Ram Mehar Singh this season, "You need a good coach during your bad days. It's a long season and a coach like Ram Mehar sir always pushes you to play better every day. He always supported me and helped us to play freely during this season."

When asked about his own impact on the side this season, the skipper said, "We have only one goal and that is to win the trophy. Individual performances don't matter. The name Gujarat Giants is important and I am a part of the team. We'll utilize our last league stage match against Jaipur Pink Panthers to check a few different combinations on the mat. "

The Gujarat Giants, who are currently in the fourth position in the points table, will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last league stage match on Monday.

