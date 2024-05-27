'Pleased with the way I performed': Kohli on winning IPL Orange Cup

New Delhi, May 27 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli said he is happy with the way he performed for his side after bagging the Orange Cap for the IPL 2024 season.

Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with 741 runs in 15 matches including a century and five fifties. He scored at an average of 61.75 and with a strike rate of 154.69 as an opener along with captain Faf du Plessis.

"Extremely honoured to receive the orange cap for this season. It was a roller-coaster of a ride, I was really pleased with the way I performed for my team throughout the season but more importantly in the latter half where we needed to win every game to qualify," Kohli said in a recorded message after the final as Shreyas Iyer collected the accolade on his behalf in Chennai on Sunday.

The right-hand batter added that he is eager to replicate his form in the upcoming T20 World Cup for India in the USA and the West Indies.

"Something that I hope to replicate in the 2025 season of the IPL as well. Thank you everyone for your support," he said.

The 35-year-old became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap twice in IPL history.

Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel was awarded the Purple Cap for finishing the season with 24 wickets, the most in the tournament.

"Deeply honoured to be presented with the purple cap. It's been a very rewarding journey. I want to thank everyone who was part of my journey - my teammates, my coaches and especially my family, my wife and my son. Without their support, it wouldn't have been possible. I look forward to the 2025 season," he said.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third IPL title after thrashing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor