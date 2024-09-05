PM Modi congratulates Dharambir, Pranav for winning medals in men's club throw F51 final at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Dharambir and Pranav Soorma for winning medals at the men's club throw F51 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

The series of double podium finishes continued for India after para-athletes Dharambir and Pranav Soorma bagged gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 final at the para multi-sport event.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi lauded Dharambir and said that he has created history by winning India's first ever Paralympic Gold in Men's Club Throw F51 event at the marquee event.

"The exceptional Dharambir creates history as he wins India's first ever Paralympic Gold in Men's Club Throw F51 event at the #Paralympics2024! This incredible achievement is because of his unstoppable spirit. India is overjoyed by this feat," PM Modi wrote on X.

While praising Pranav Soorma, PM Modi said that his success will motivate countless youngsters in the nation.

"Congratulations to Pranav Soorma for winning the Silver medal in the Men's Club Throw F51 at the #Paralympics2024! His success will motivate countless youngsters. His perseverance and tenacity are admirable," PM Modi wrote on X.

India enjoyed double podium finishes on Tuesday too after Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event and moments later, duo of Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won the bronze and silver medals in the men's high jump T6 final.

Before Dharambir's heroics at Stade de France on Wednesday, para-archer Harvinder Singh added fourth gold to India's medal tally. He outplayed Poland's Lukasz Ciszek and scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in para archery at the Paralympics.

Among other gold medal winners, para-shooter shooter Avani Lekhra got her hands on the nation's first gold at the Paris Paralympics with a sensational display in the women's 10m air rifle final.

While para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar ousted Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 category final to add a second gold to India's record-breaking haul.

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil was the third gold medal winner for India at the Paris Paralympics following his record-breaking attempt of 70.59m in the javelin throw F64 class final.

