PM Modi congratulates dressage team for historic Asian Games Gold

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian equestrian team of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul, Divyakriti and Sudipti Hajela who created history by clinching a historic gold medal in Team Dressage in the ongoing Asian Games.

This medal marked India's first-ever gold in this event at the Asian Games and their first gold medal in Equestrian after 41 years.

In a post on X the Prime Minister said " It is a matter of extreme pride that after several decades, our Equestrian Dressage Team has won Gold in Asian Games! Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriit Singh have displayed unparalleled skill, teamwork and brought honour to our nation on the international stage. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the Team for this historic achievement."

After a competition that lasted for nearly 10 hours, with a host of athletes participating from all across Asia, it was the Indian Quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Chheda, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela who delivered when it mattered the most.

Anush Agarwalla and his horse ETRO scored the maximum score at 71.088 while Hriday Chheda-Emerald scored 69.941. Divyakriti Singh-Adrenalin Firdod scored 68.176. Sudipti Hajela-Chinski scored 66.706.

India finished with a score of 209.205 which was significantly higher than second-placed China's 204.882. Anush Agarwalla stole the show with a score of 71.088 while Hriday scored 69.941 and Divyakriti scored 68.176. Together, they have ensured that no team even comes close to their combined score.

They defeated the likes of China and Japan, who were absolute favourites to win this.

Earlier Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the team for its historic Gold at the Asian Games.

Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter to laud the history-making team and wrote, "Congratulations to #SudiptiHajela, #DivyakritiSingh, #HridayChheda, and #AnushAgarwalla for scripting history and bringing home India's first gold medal in the Equestrian Dressage Team Event in 41 years! This is a markable achievement, and we're proud of your excellence."

India have won 14 medals at Hangzhou 2023, three gold, four silver and seven bronze.

