PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent for historic performance in Para Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian contingent for their performance in the Para Asian Games in which they crossed the 100-medal mark in a historic campaign.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his happiness.

"India's extraordinary performance at the Asian Para Games has left the nation thrilled! I congratulate our remarkable athletes for bringing home a record-breaking 111 medals. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and indomitable spirit of our athletes," PM Modi said.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded the Indian contingent for their performance at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou. He said pro-Sports policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Team India secure three figures mark in both Asian Games and Para Asian Games.

India crossed 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark on Saturday. The country's previous best was 72 medals in the 2018 event in Indonesia.

"Fir hui medals ki bauchar, iss baar Para mein bhi 100 paar (It is raining medals once again we have crossed 100 medals in Para Asian Games too). When I had given a goal of 100 medals for the Asian Games, everybody questioned how will it be possible...last time, we received 70 medals in Asian Games and 72 medals in the Para Asian Games, and this time we crossed 100 (medals) in both. This is because of the policies of the Modi government. Schemes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were introduced, budget for sports was increased three times. That is why PM Modi said, that India is ready to host the Youth Olympics and Summer Olympics in the near future," said the minister to the media.

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

"That's it! HISTORY MADE at #AsianParaGames2022!! We promised, we delivered! The team returns home with medals, a superb number, surpassing all odds and adversities! Super proud of our para-athletes #IsBaar100Paar #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, total of 21 medals.

India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each. In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, two bronze medals in para table-tennis.

India won a silver in rowing and a bronze each in para-swimming and taekwondo.

China (521 medals including 214 gold), Japan (150 medals including 42 gold) and Iran (131 medals including 44 gold) were the top three nations in the event.

