PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on becoming first Indian to win prestigious Diamond League Trophy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his Diamond League win in Zurich on Friday.

Neeraj made history on Thursday, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

The PM shared a tweet to applaud the Olympic champion on his consistent performance, winning two major tournaments.

The tweet read, "Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for scripting history yet again by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Trophy. He has demonstrated great dedication and consistency. His repeated successes show the great strides Indian athletics is making."

The star Indian athlete also replied to the tweet and thanked the PM. He also said that it is a great honour to represent the country.

Neeraj replied, "Thank you so much, sir! It is an honour to represent our great nation."

Neeraj did not get to a good start after his first throw was declared a 'no throw'. But he made a fantastic comeback with a superb throw of 88.44 m in his second attempt, which pushed him to the top of the table.

No other javelin thrower was able to breach the 88-metre mark, securing the win for India's only athletic Olympic Gold medalist.

Earlier in August, Neeraj clinched the javelin throw competition at the Lausanne Diamond League with a best throw of 89.08 m. With his best throw at the event, Chopra became the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Diamond League title with a win in Lausanne.

( With inputs from ANI )

