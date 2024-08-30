PM Modi Congratulates Preeti Pal for Bronze at Paris Paralympics 2024, Says “This Success Will Certainly Motivate Budding Athletes”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Preeti Pal for winning a bronze medal in the Women's 100m T35 race at the Paris Paralympics 2024. On X, Modi wrote, “More glory for India as Preeti Pal wins a bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024. Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes.”

Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes. #Cheer4Bharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2024

On Friday, Pal secured third place with a personal-best time of 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 race. China’s Xia Zhou won gold with a season-best time of 13.58 seconds, while Qianqian Guo took silver with a personal-best time of 13.74 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara won gold and Mona Agarwal claimed bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final. Manish Narwal also secured a silver medal in the P1 Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 shooting event.

She previously won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024. The Paris Paralympics have marked a strong start for India, which has sent its largest-ever contingent of 84 athletes across 12 sports. India aims to build on its success from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where it won 19 medals.