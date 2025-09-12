PM Modi has given unconditional support towards sports: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Sep 12 Amitabh Kant, newly inducted as a Member of the Governing Body of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), said golf has the potential to surpass cricket in success and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing “consistent and unconditional” support to all sports

"Golf needs to go beyond the levels of cricket. Given our population and more than 300 golf courses across the country, if our youth adopts this sport, then golf champions across the world will be Indian,” Kant said on the sidelines of a PGTI event.

He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, numerous reforms in India’s sports policy have started to show results, whether at the Olympics or other tournaments.

Meanwhile, PGTI president Kapil Dev welcomed Kant’s inclusion, calling it a “significant step forward” for Indian golf. “His expertise, vast experience, leadership qualities and strategic vision will be incredible assets to the PGTI. We believe his insights will help raise the tour’s stature further, expand its reach, and create new opportunities for our talented golfers,” Dev said.

Kant, a passionate golfer himself, has long championed the sport’s growth and expressed confidence in PGTI’s mission of nurturing talent and fostering excellence in Indian golf.

