PM Modi highlights 'Khelo Bharat Neeti' for strengthening sports ecosystem at all levels

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, reaffirmed the government's commitment to nurturing a dynamic and inclusive sporting culture in the country.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister highlighted the Khelo Bharat Neeti, a comprehensive framework aimed at strengthening the sports ecosystem at every level from grassroots participation in schools and colleges to advanced athlete development.

The Khelo Bharat Neeti has been introduced as a major step forward to align India's sporting ambitions with global standards. The Prime Minister emphasised that the objective is to establish a robust support system encompassing sports infrastructure, access to coaching, training facilities, and other essential resources to promote excellence in sports.

He stated, as quoted by a Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' press release, "To promote sports, we have brought forth the National Sports Policyafter several decades, we have introduced the 'Khelo India policy' in the country, so that there may be a comprehensive effort for the development of the sports sector. From school to the Olympics, we wish to develop an entire ecosystemwhether in coaching, in matters of fitness, in sports grounds, in facilities for sports, in providing the necessary equipment for games, or in assisting small industries to manufacture sports goods. In other words, we wish to take this entire ecosystem to children even in the remotest areas."

The Khelo Bharat Neeti 2025 marks a significant turning point in India's sporting journey, reinforcing the government's vision to transform the nation into a global sporting powerhouse while ensuring that every young Indian has the opportunity to pursue and excel in sports.

